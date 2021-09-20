TORONTO -- Police are searching for a driver who maneuvered his vehicle through a pedestrian tunnel at Ajax GO station in the early hours of Monday morning before crashing through two sets of doors and speeding away from the scene.

It happened at around 12:30 a.m.

Police say that it appears as though the suspect drove his vehicle into a pedestrian walkway on the north side of the GO station.

They say that he then drove down a flight of stairs and crashed through a set of doors. He then continued in the tunnel before eventually crashing through a second set of doors and driving away from the station.

Police say that the suspect left behind a rear bumper with no licence plate attached, as well as other evidence.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, though police say that there was “significant damage” caused to the station.

The suspect is described as South Asian, in his 20s, with a thin build, black hair and a black goatee. He was last seen wearing a a black T-short with “Bad Habbits” written in green lettering, jeans and black shoes.

His vehicle is described as a turquoise four-door Lexus with a white sticker on its rear window.

“Investigators are looking for the public’s help with any information that would identify the driver or vehicle,” police said in a news release issued Monday afternoon.