TORONTO -- Police are looking for the driver and the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Brampton on Friday evening that sent a 60-year-old woman to hospital.

Police say the woman was crossing the road in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Flowertown Avenue, north of Queen Street West, at 11 p.m. when she was struck by a vehicle.

She was transported to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and fled the area, police say.

The vehicle is described as a 2018 or newer dark grey Honda Civic.

Witnesses or anyone with dashcam video or information about the suspect are asked to contact investigators at 905-453–2121, extension 3710 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.