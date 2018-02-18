

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that crashed into a hydro pole in Scarborough’s Morningside neighbourhood this morning.

The collision occurred near Ellesmere Road and Neilson Road sometime around 8 a.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle struck and hydro pole, which broke in half.

When officers arrived on scene, the driver of the vehicle was not in the area.

Const. Allyson Douglas-Cook said the police service’s K9 unit is assisting in the search for the driver.

Ellesmere Road is closed from Orton Park Road to Mornelle Court as crews work to repair the pole.