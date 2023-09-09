Police search for 8 suspects following brazen stabbing attack at Toronto mall
Police are searching for eight suspects following an aggravated assault at the Shops at Don Mills.
Investigators say the incident occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the shopping mall. It is alleged that the victim was driving in the parking lot, when the eight suspects approached the victim after a dispute over the suspects’ vehicles blocking the roadway.
Police say a verbal argument ensued, followed by the suspects attacking the victim multiple times, producing a knife and slashing the victim in the lower back. The suspects then fled the area in a black Honda Civic and a black Hyundai Elantra.
The suspects are described as being between 17 and 25 years old.
The suspect descriptions are as follows:
- Suspect #1: black hair, wearing black hoodie with white strings, black shorts, black running shoes and black side bag.
- Suspect #2: dark hair, wearing lime green t-shirt, white pants, and white shoes.
- Suspect #3: dark hair, wearing red long sleeve shirt, and white or light grey pants.
- Suspect #4: dark hair, wearing black H&M t-shirt with "New York City 33" on front.
- Suspect #5: longer dark hair, wearing black t-shirt, khaki shorts, white and black shoes.
- Suspect #6: dark hair, wearing white dress shirt with sleeves rolled up, blue jeans, and white shoes.
- Suspect #7: dark hair, wearing light blue long sleeve shirt, and white pants.
- Suspect #8: dark hair, wearing Juventus Soccer Jersey with black and white vertical stripes, light coloured pants, and black and white basketball shoes.
Anyone with information about this incident or with footage of the area (including dash cam footage) is asked to contact Toronto police.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Crying and screaming:' Canadian describes destruction following Moroccan quake
A Canadian visiting Morocco when a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the North African country on Friday describes scenes of terror and destruction during and in the aftermath of the quake.
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Negotiating G20 joint communique and language on Ukraine war a 'very difficult' challenge: Canadian sources
Leaders at the G20 have all agreed to a final communique after what Canadian government officials describe as months of “very difficult” negotiations.
G20 agreement reflects sharp differences over Ukraine and a rising clout of Global South
The Group of 20 top world economies added the African Union as a member at their annual summit Saturday, and host India was able to get the disparate group to sign off on a final statement, but only after softening language on the contentious issue of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Conservatives to close Quebec City convention with votes on party policy
Conservatives gathered in Quebec City will vote today on a series of changes to their policy handbook on the final day of a three-day convention.
Canada ranks as second-best country in the world in 2023: U.S. News
According to a new ranking by U.S. News, Canada has been ranked as the second-best country in the world in 2023, with Switzerland taking the top position.
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
Nathaniel Veltman trial may be shortened
CTV News has learned that the trial, which was scheduled to last 12 to 14 weeks, may only take half the allotted time.
B.C. health minister warns high emergency room demand may be 'new normal'
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says the province is experiencing unusually high demand for emergency medical services - even before the cold-and-flu season begins - and the situation may be a "new normal."
Montreal
-
Frustration, despair at Montreal airport amid road traffic woes
The entrance to Montreal's airport rumbled with honks, groans and a few profanities on a recent afternoon as a herd of cars inched forward on the road leading to the terminals. Traffic heading to the YUL has become the worst many have seen in recent weeks.
-
Small businesses want support from Quebec for francization in the workplace
The vast majority of small and medium-sized busisiness (SME) owners are enthusiastic about the idea of offering francization in the workplace, but they will need help to cover the costs, argues the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB).
-
Unions demand pay equity in the Quebec public service
Thirteen years later, the Quebec Treasury Board has still not ordered a settlement of the pay equity complaints filed in 2010 on behalf of thousands of clerical and administrative employees in the health and social services network.
London
-
Two found dead inside London apartment unit, police investigating
Friends of one of the deceased took to social media indicating this incident could have been a murder-suicide, however, police have not confirmed that detail.
-
Teen boy arrested after robbing convenience store at knifepoint
A 15-year-old male is in police custody after he allegedly robbed a Strathroy convenience store at knifepoint early Friday morning.
-
Millions to support affordable housing for young moms in London
An affordable housing project taking shape in downtown London, Ont. has received over $8-million to support vulnerable young moms and their children.
Kitchener
-
Protestors and supporters welcome Premier Doug Ford to Kitchener
The premier brought his Ford Fest barbecue to Kitchener on Friday, but it wasn’t just supporters who turned out to welcome Doug Ford. Protesters lined up outside Bingemans to voice their concerns on a variety of issues from healthcare, education and the Greenbelt land swap.
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | UW stabbing suspect facing new terrorism charge
The man accused of a triple stabbing at the University of Waterloo is now facing a federal terrorism charge.
-
Police release photos in hate-motivated graffiti investigation
Waterloo regional police have released pictures of a suspect as they continue to investigate hate-motivated graffiti left on a Kitchener place of worship.
Northern Ontario
-
Operators of northern Ontario power plant forced into bankruptcy
Validus Power Corp., which operates a power plant in northern Ontario, has been forced into receivership.
-
Crash closes part of Hwy. 144
Serious collision has closed Highway 144 Saturday morning between Highways 560 and 661 in Gogama.
-
Sudbury victim defrauded $9,500 in Kijiji lumber scam
A fraud scheme using Kijiji to sell ‘leftover lumber’ has been uncovered in Greater Sudbury.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa home prices increase $2,000 year-over-year as resale market stalls, OREB says
The average selling price for a new home in Ottawa increased $2,000 in August compared to a year ago, as the resale market stalled amid higher interest rates and economic uncertainty this summer.
-
Ottawa plans to send 60,000 tonnes of garbage a year to private landfills
The city of Ottawa is looking to send 60,000 tonnes of residential waste a year to two private landfills, helping to extend the life of the rapidly filling up Trail Road Landfill by at least two years.
-
9-year-old lost after school bus drops her off in the wrong Ottawa neighbourhood
The first day of school can be hectic for most kids and parents, but one Ottawa family had a scare when the school bus dropped off their nine-year-old daughter in the wrong neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Veltman trial gets underway, a local entrepreneur gets the Costco treatment, and meet Demon the dog: Top Windsor stories this week
The trial of a man accused of running down a London, Ont. Muslim family got underway, a local entrepreneur got his product on Costco shelves, and a black lab is helping construction of the Gordie Howe Bridge. Here’s a look at the top stories on ctvnewswindsor.ca this week.
-
Suspect who allegedly made sexual comments to minors identified: Windsor police
Windsor police have identified a man who allegedly solicited two teen girls for sexual favours in Reaume Park on Friday morning.
-
Windsor police appeal to public in locating vehicle theft suspect
Windsor police are asking the public for help in locating a suspect who allegedly stole a van in the downtown core last month.
Barrie
-
Collapsed historic apartment building in Penetanguishene, Ont. to be demolished Monday
An apartment building that collapsed in Penetanguishene this week, leaving 14 people without a home, has been scheduled for demolition.
-
Man charged with being impaired after multi-vehicle crash in Barrie sends 5 to hospital
A driver accused of being impaired and leaving the scene of a multi-vehicle collision in Barrie is facing charges.
-
Residents left to rebuild after historic apartment building collapses in Penetanguishene
Crews are preparing to demolish the remainder of a historic apartment building in Penetanguishene after it collapsed while the tenants who called it home try to pick up the pieces.
Atlantic
-
Is Hurricane Lee headed for Canada? The 'spaghetti models' can be misleading: expert
For residents of Canada's East Coast, some of the latest images showing the potential path northward for a rapidly intensifying Hurricane Lee are disturbing.
-
Lack of jobs forces CBU student to travel more than three hours for classes
Mahavir Jadeja is an international student at Cape Breton University, who travels 300 kilometers almost every day to attend classes in Sydney, N.S.
-
36th annual Atlantic Balloon Fiesta brings sea of colour to the sky in Sussex
Hot air balloons are back in Sussex this weekend bringing a sea of colour to the sky, and activities for everyone all weekend long.
Calgary
-
Legal guardian of Danillo Canales Glenn issues statement
The legal guardian of Danillo Canales Glenn, who was fatally assaulted at a sports facility in Copperfield Tuesday night, issued a statement to the media Saturday morning.
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
Winnipeg
-
Man injured in Furby Street shooting: Police
Winnipeg police are looking for the public's help in solving a mysterious shooting incident.
-
Water treatment plant damages in the millions: City
The City of Winnipeg is flushing millions of dollars in repair costs after a man trashed the city's water treatment plant earlier this week.
-
Curtain closes on Celebrations Dinner Theatre
A dinner theatre in the midst of strike action is closing its doors permanently.
Vancouver
-
Realtors' association announces $500K donation for wildfire relief in B.C. Interior
The professional association that represents more than 2,600 Realtors in the B.C. Interior is making a large donation to support wildfire relief efforts.
-
Overnight Pattullo Bridge closure cancelled after work finished early
The Pattullo Bridge will not be closing northbound Saturday night after all.
-
B.C. drug trafficking suspect has ties to Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba and Ontario, Kelowna RCMP say
A drug trafficking investigation in B.C.'s Interior recently led to searches in the Okanagan, the Lower Mainland and as far away as Calgary, Kelowna RCMP say.
Edmonton
-
Semi collides with passenger vehicle in Lamont County
A serious motor vehicle collision in Lamont County took place Saturday morning.
-
Powerful quake in Morocco kills more than 1,000 people and damages historic buildings in Marrakech
A rare, powerful earthquake struck Morocco, sending people racing from their beds into the darkened streets and toppling buildings in mountainous villages and ancient cities not built to withstand such force. More than 1,000 people were killed, and the toll was expected to rise as rescuers struggled Saturday to get through boulder-strewn roads to the remote areas hit hardest.
-
Police investigating after man shot dead near front steps of northwest Calgary home
Police are investigating and continuing to search for a suspect after a man was shot and killed near the front steps of a northwest Calgary home early Saturday morning.