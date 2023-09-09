Police search for 8 suspects following brazen stabbing attack at Toronto mall

Police are searching for eight suspects following an aggravated assault at the Shops at Don Mills.

Investigators say the incident occurred on Aug. 27 at approximately 4:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the shopping mall. It is alleged that the victim was driving in the parking lot, when the eight suspects approached the victim after a dispute over the suspects’ vehicles blocking the roadway.

Police say a verbal argument ensued, followed by the suspects attacking the victim multiple times, producing a knife and slashing the victim in the lower back. The suspects then fled the area in a black Honda Civic and a black Hyundai Elantra.

The suspects are described as being between 17 and 25 years old.

The suspect descriptions are as follows:

Suspect #1: black hair, wearing black hoodie with white strings, black shorts, black running shoes and black side bag.

Suspect #2: dark hair, wearing lime green t-shirt, white pants, and white shoes.

Suspect #3: dark hair, wearing red long sleeve shirt, and white or light grey pants.

Suspect #4: dark hair, wearing black H&M t-shirt with "New York City 33" on front.

Suspect #5: longer dark hair, wearing black t-shirt, khaki shorts, white and black shoes.

Suspect #6: dark hair, wearing white dress shirt with sleeves rolled up, blue jeans, and white shoes.

Suspect #7: dark hair, wearing light blue long sleeve shirt, and white pants.

Suspect #8: dark hair, wearing Juventus Soccer Jersey with black and white vertical stripes, light coloured pants, and black and white basketball shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident or with footage of the area (including dash cam footage) is asked to contact Toronto police.