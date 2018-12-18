

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are searching for three suspects after a man was fatally shot inside a vehicle in North York early Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred on San Romanoway, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue, shortly after 6 a.m.

Police on scene confirmed that three suspects approached a vehicle and opened fire on a man inside the car. The victim's fiancé was also reportedly inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Paramedics were called to the shooting but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators have not provided detailed suspect descriptions but say the males were seen fleeing northbound.

Sgt. Norm Proctor told CP24 that the suspects may have left the area in a white hatchback.

The homicide unit has been called to the scene.

This morning's shooting marks the 94th homicide in Toronto in 2018.