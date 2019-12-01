TORONTO -- Winter-like road conditions have resulted in hundreds of crashes across the Greater Toronto Area Sunday as a mix of ice pellets and snow caused chaos in the region.

Environment Canada had issued a winter weather travel advisory Sunday warning residents in the area about "hazardous" conditions for motorists across southern and central Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CTV News Toronto that about 400 vehicles in the GTA were involved in collisions Sunday.

“It’s been a really busy day for officers in the GTA and across the province,” he said.

Approximately 400 collisions in the #GTA today. https://t.co/SuQ0DLaicT — Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 1, 2019

Schmidt said half the crashes were responded to by police, and the other half were dealt with by tow trucks and the drivers.

Schmidt said vehicles need to make sure their full head light system is on while driving in the dark.

He said that although the storm will travel away from the region tonight, drivers will deal with snow, slush and freezing temperatures overnight and Monday.

He is asking drivers to give themselves extra time for morning commutes.

Environment Canada reported that flurries with risk of freezing drizzle are expected overnight. The flurries are expected to end late in the morning Monday.