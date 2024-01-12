Police reopening Niagara-bound QEW near St. Catharines after fuel truck crash, full closure planned for Saturday
The Niagara-bound QEW is slowly being reopened west of St. Catharines after a collision left a fuel truck leaking thousands of litres of hazardous cargo into a ditch Friday morning.
The highway was completely closed in both directions for more than two hours, but the Toronto-bound lanes reopened around 10:20 a.m.
- Download our app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates right to your inbox
Ontario Provincial Police crews are now working to reopen the Niagara-bound lanes, but Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the highway will be fully closed again on Saturday morning to clean up a messy spill of dangerous material.
The Saturday morning closure will be in effect between Ontario Street in Beamsville, Ont. and Victoria Avenue in Vineland, Ont. from 7 a.m. and 10 a.m.
During that time, crews will drill holes into the fuel container and remove the rest of its contents with a vaccum.
“Because of the hazards of potential spark and static electricity, we can’t have traffic within 100 metres and unfortunately it’s right next to the highway,” Schmidt said.
Schmidt said crews were originally going to complete that work Friday evening and keep the highway closed, but decided to move it to the weekend so motorists can get home before the incoming snowfall.
The collision happened just before 8 a.m., during the busy morning rush.
LATEST UPDATES AS OF 2 P.M.
- Approximately 20,000 litres of fuel spilled from the truck
- Niagara-bound lanes of the QEW are slowing reopening at Ontario Street
- Crews will pump out the remaining fuel from the truck before removing it from scene
- The highway will be closed in both directions in the area on Saturday morning from 7 to 10 a.m.
Firefighters are pictured working at the scene of a collision involving a fuel truck on the QEW near St. Catharines Friday, January 12, 2024. (Andrew Collins)
Schmidt said three vehicles were involved. One of them was reportedly driving aggressively and cut off a passenger vehicle, which ended up going into a tractor-trailer loaded with fuel and diesel.
"Those two vehicles got tangled up and ended up going into the ditch. The tanker, obviously loaded with dangerous goods, is leaking into the ditch right now," Schmidt said.
The third vehicle, described as a black, Mercedes-Benz sedan, fled the scene.
The driver of the tractor-trailer was extricated from his vehicle by first responders and was taken to hospital. The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear, but he is expected to survive, OPP said.
The driver of the passenger van managed to get out of his vehicle on his own. He was "very shaken up" but not seriously injured, Schmidt said.
THOUSANDS OF LITRES OF FUEL SPILL
Images from the scene showed evidence of a violent collision, with wheels from the tractor-trailer ripped off and resting in a separate area from the trailer, which was also resting in a different spot from the cab.
Schmidt said first responders were dealing with a "dramatic scene" when they arrived as well as "an extreme explosive hazard" in the area, which has now been evacuated.
"The fire department is on scene," Schmidt said. "They have evacuated local residents in the area and I expect this will continue for the morning for several hours."
Schmidt said he estimates some 20,000 litres of gasoline and diesel spilled in total, in addition to the water and foam used to prevent ignition of the fuel. An additional 20,000 litres is believed to remain inside the tanker truck.
He said Minsitry of Environment officials are on scene and assessing the situation, adding that crews are currently digging ditches and dikes to prevent flow from the ditch into Lake Ontario, which is less than kilometre away from the crash site.
Firefighters are pictured working at the scene of a collision involving a fuel truck on the QEW near St. Catharines Friday, January 12, 2024. (Andrew Collins)
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada's chief of the defence staff Gen. Wayne Eyre plans to retire this summer
Gen. Wayne Eyre will retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, the Prime Minister's Office announced today.
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
Here's how much you can expect from the latest carbon tax rebate
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
opinion Why am I being asked about 'political targets' on my mortgage application?
From questions about the origin of your down payment to reviewing “unusual” sources of income, banks want to ensure there are no surprises before they approve your mortgage. In his financial advice column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines some often-unexpected questions you should prepare to answer.
iPhone class-action: Who qualifies for the Apple settlement?
If you owned an iPhone before December 2017, you may soon be eligible for a payout from Apple, which has agreed to pay over $11 million to settle a class-action lawsuit.
The skin care craze has hit tweens. But what is actually worth it?
Adults on social media are now calling beauty obsessed pre-adolescents "Sephora kids." As young as 9, you can find them hunting through cosmetic store aisles or posting their multistep skin care routine online.
The Weeknd's 'Blinding Lights' becomes first song to pass 4 billion Spotify streams
The Toronto superstar's 2019 hit single became the first song to cross the milestone of four billion plays when the streaming service updated its figures on Friday.
Pizza, energy drinks and vitamins: Here's what is being recalled in Canada
In the latest round of recalls, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued warnings on energy drinks, an IKEA charger and some Ford vehicles.
Security footage shows people passing by Regina man who died on street corner
Disturbing video has surfaced surrounding the death of a Regina transit passenger last month.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal
-
Popular bistro in Montreal's Village relocating due to rise in homelessness, drug use
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the 'decline' of the neighbourhood. Le Passe Compose is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
London
-
Pedestrian fighting for their life in hospital after overnight crash
According to police the crash occurred at approximately 2 a.m. along a fast-moving section of Veterans Memorial Parkway (VMP), just north of Hamilton Road.
-
Winter travel advisory and storm warning in effect across region
London-Middlesex is under a a winter weather travel advisory and Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce are under a winter storm warning.
-
Fatal crash in Lambton County
OPP were called to the scene on Aberfeldy Line near Cairo Road around 5:30 a.m. Friday.
Kitchener
-
SIU investigating after Brantford police fire gun
Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a police officer fired a gun Friday morning in Brantford.
-
Winter storm expected to hit Waterloo Region, Wellington
Another winter wallop is expected in Waterloo Region and Wellington on Friday night into Saturday.
-
Teen suspect identified by WRPS in Kitchener jewellery store robbery
The Waterloo Regional Police Service’s (WRPS) Robbery Team have identified a 16-year-old suspect in relation to a robbery at a Fairview Park jewellery store in Kitchener earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is when the snow will start as another storm approaches
Frigid temperatures in parts of the northeast Friday morning with temperatures in Timmins and Greater Sudbury feeling like -27 C with the windchill as another big snowstorm makes its way to the northeast prompting weather warnings.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Severity of winter storm headed to Ontario, Quebec prompts meteorologists' briefing
Environment and Climate Change Canada will be holding a technical briefing Friday afternoon to discuss a winter storm that is expected to hit Ontario, Quebec and Maritimes this weekend.
-
Couple wants change after beloved dog drowns in icy river as firefighters watch from shore
Dennis and Linda Weaver are grieving the death of their golden retriever, Brody, who fell through the ice on the river behind their house while chasing a bird and struggled for an hour while the frantic couple watched in agony.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Fire damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
-
Window smashed in downtown road rage: Ottawa police looking to identify suspect
The Ottawa Police Service is asking people to help identify a suspect involved with the road rage incident that happened last summer downtown.
Windsor
-
Human remains unearthed by excavation crew
According to police, bones were found by a company doing excavation between Winterline Road and Crow Road.
-
LaSalle named in Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada. Here’s why:
LaSalle, Ont., has ranked third in the Top 6 Best Places to Live in Canada, according to MovingWaldo.com.
-
Late night fire at abandoned home in Wheatley
According to Chatham-Kent fire, crews responded from Wheatley and Tilbury to an engulfed home and immediately took a defensive attack.
Barrie
-
Couple wants change after beloved dog drowns in icy river as firefighters watch from shore
Dennis and Linda Weaver are grieving the death of their golden retriever, Brody, who fell through the ice on the river behind their house while chasing a bird and struggled for an hour while the frantic couple watched in agony.
-
Winter storm wallop on the way for Simcoe County, Muskoka: Here's what to expect
A winter storm warning is in effect for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
-
Here's where the City of Barrie is moving its photo radar cameras next month to curb speeders
The City of Barrie reminds motorists to resist the urge to put the pedal to the metal to avoid a ticket with its new speed cameras up and running.
Atlantic
-
Province-by-province summary of what to expect in the Maritimes from Saturday’s snow, rain, and wind
A storm will pass to the west of the Maritimes on Saturday and very similar conditions are expected compared to Wednesday's weather system.
-
Police investigating sudden death of Fredericton man
Police in Fredericton say they are investigating the recent sudden death of a 69-year-old man.
-
Protestors block section of CN rail line along Bedford Basin Friday
Protesters in Halifax blocked a section of a CN Rail line that runs adjacent to the Bedford Basin Friday morning.
Calgary
-
Carbon monoxide exposure leads to evacuation of northwest Calgary home
Emergency officials say a carbon monoxide leak led to the evacuation of a northwest Calgary home on Friday.
-
Extreme cold causing delays, cancellations at Calgary International Airport
As extreme cold grips the Prairies, it’s impacting Calgary’s airport, causing many delays and, in some cases, cancellations.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Wind chill values expected to bottom out at -50 in Calgary this weekend
Both temperatures and wind chill values across the Prairies were dangerously cold Friday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Three students robbed on walk to school by armed suspect in ski mask: police
Winnipeg's major crimes unit is investigating what police describe as an alarming incident – three separate students were robbed in broad daylight while walking to school.
-
'Our family has fallen apart': Sentencing for man who ran over Saskatchewan Mountie
Melanie Patton says the loss of her only son, a Saskatchewan Mountie who was run over and killed more than two years ago, has left a void that can't be filled.
-
Residential parking ban for snow clearing begins Sunday
City of Winnipeg crews will begin plowing residential streets on Sunday, and are reminding drivers to ensure they’re parked in the right place to avoid towing.
Vancouver
-
Icy roads, frigid temperatures persist in Metro Vancouver
Commuters are being warned to expect delays and exercise caution in Metro Vancouver, amid icy conditions and frigid temperatures Friday.
-
Extreme temperatures force B.C. ski hill closures, lift delays on Friday
The extreme cold experienced across much of British Columbia on Friday has impacted operations at ski hills across the province, forcing a number of them to close entirely for safety.
-
'The system feels rigged': B.C. woman frustrated by police officers investigating colleague's misconduct
A Saanich woman's complaint about a local police officer is headed to a retired judge for review, and she says the process to get to that point has been both eye-opening and frustrating.
Edmonton
-
Royal Alexandra Hospital using heaters in ER during 'heat disruption'
Heaters have been set up in the emergency department of Edmonton's Royal Alexandra Hospital because of an "air handling system issue."
-
Use of leg sweep that left suspect paralyzed was justified: ASIRT
Alberta's police watchdog says a takedown by an RCMP officer was justified even though it resulted in the broken neck and paralysis of the suspect in the arrest.
-
Man found dead during police call in Alberta Avenue neighbourhood
A man's death in north-central Edmonton on Wednesday is being investigated by police as suspicious.