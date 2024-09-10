Toronto police warn of pickpocketing downtown amid TIFF, concerts, and other events

Police are urging movie-goers to be weary of pickpockets amid an increase in thefts in the Entertainment District during the Toronto International Film Festival.

In a news release issued Tuesday, Toronto police issued a public safety alert, warning of “pickpocket style thefts” occurring in and around the city’s Entertainment District.

According to police, the suspects are targeting victims while they are attending festivals, concerts, and other events in the downtown core.

Some of the thefts, the police service confirmed, have occurred during the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year.

“The Toronto Police Service is reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings while attending events in the city, and to be cognizant of their belongings, such as cell phones and wallets, when attending events where crowds are present,” the news release read.

Victims of theft under $5,000 can report it to the Toronto Police Service through its website.