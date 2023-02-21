Police renew calls for witnesses, footage of fiery Toronto crash that killed 3 international students

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) service is still investigating the fiery crash on Highway 427 in Toronto last week that claimed the lives of three international students.

Late on Feb. 13, around 11:30 p.m., a high-speed and “violent” collision occurred on the Dundas Street exit ramp heading southbound on Highway 427.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said four people were inside the vehicle at the time when it went over a concrete wall, into a ditch, and crashed into another concrete wall. The vehicle caught on fire when it was redirected back onto the ramp.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third victim – a woman in the front passenger seat – died after being rushed to a trauma centre for her injuries, Schmidt said. The vehicle’s driver survived the crash and was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The High Commissioner for Bangladesh in Canada confirmed the identities of the victims who died as Shariar Mahir Khan, Angela Baroi, and Arian Alam Dipto. Police said they were between the ages of 17 and 20.

Nibir Kumar, the 21-year-old driver, remains in a Toronto hospital in critical condition.

“We are now appealing for anyone with information, any witnesses, anyone who was travelling down Highway 427 between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. that may have witnessed any type of erratic behaviour, anything that has caught their attention,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said in a video posted Tuesday morning.

"If you have dashcam [footage], if you have information that could help us with this investigation, please call the Toronto OPP at 416-235-4981," he said.

Appeal for witnesses.

With files from CP24’s Joanna Lavoie