Police release video of suspect in fatal downtown Toronto stabbing

Police are making a renewed appeal for information about the whereabouts of a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing in Toronto’s Moss Park neighbourhood earlier this month.

The victim, 55-year-old Jeffrey Munro, was stabbed during an altercation with four other men near Queen and Sherbourne streets in the early morning hours of March 6.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Within two weeks police had arrested three suspects in the case and had issued a Canada-wide warrant for a fourth.

However, that suspect has remained outstanding.

On Friday police issued a new photo of the suspect, 27-year-old Hussein Ibrohim, as well as surveillance camera footage which appears to show him chatting with some other men on the night of the murder.

Police also made a renewed appeal for information about Ibrohim's whereabouts, warning that he is considered “armed and dangerous” and should not be approached.

“Anyone harbouring or assisting Hussein Ibrohim may be charged with a criminal offence,” police said in a news release.

Ibrohim is wanted for second-degree murder.