Youth charged with attempted murder after woman in Lamborghini shot in Mississauga

A youth has been charged with attempted murder after a woman was shot while driving a Lamborghini in Mississauga last month.

Peel police said they were called to the area of Mississauga Road and North Sheridan Way, north of the Queen Elizabeth Way, around 4 a.m. on Sept. 10.

When they arrived, police found a 33-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. In an update on Tuesday, police said the victim continues to recover from the incident.

Investigators also announced that 18-year-old Basherullah Abdulrashid and a youth who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act had been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Police added that the suspects were found to have a gun and loaded magazines when they were apprehended.

In addition to attempted murder, the youth suspect has also been charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of possession of firearms contrary to order. Police said the youth had a previous firearm prohibition release order.

Abdulrashid, meanwhile, is facing five charges, including accessory after the fact and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Police said they believe there are additional suspects involved in the shooting, and more charges could be laid.

“These suspects are advised to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to turn themselves in to any Peel Regional Police Division or contact the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau,” police said.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

Police ask anyone with information to contact them at (905) 453-2121 ext. 1133 or Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or peelcrimestoppers.ca.