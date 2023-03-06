One person dead after stabbing in downtown Toronto

One person has died following a stabbing in downtown Toronto early Monday morning.

Police say the incident occurred around 1 a.m. near Queen and Sherbourne streets.

According to investigators, the victim as found by someone on the street suffering from stab wounds.

They later were pronounced dead.

No information on suspects has been provided; however police have said that a group of people reportedly attacked the victim before fleeing the area.

The homicide unit is investigating.