Police release video of Richmond Hill vehicle arson; seek witnesses, info
Police have released new video footage, which shows a suspect pouring an accelerant on a vehicle in Richmond Hill before setting it on fire.
The arson happened on Feb. 14 near Lucas Street and Rumble Avenue.
York Regional Police said they were called to a residence in that area shortly before 5 a.m. for a report of a vehicle on fire.
Police said when officers arrived at the scene they fund a vehicle fully engulfed in flames on the driveway. Emergency responders quickly doused the fire.
In a 38-second video, which includes several clips captured from security cameras in the area, a person wearing a hood and facemask is seen walking up to a vehicle and pouring a liquid from a jerry can on it. At that time, a vehicle is seen rolling up across the street from the home and briefly stopping.
The footage then shows flames rapidly engulfing the vehicle in the driveway. A person opens and sits in the front-passenger seat before the car drives away.
In the third clip, a dark-coloured, four-door sedan is seen pulling up in an alley behind some buildings. A passenger in the front then opens the door and tosses a plastic receptacle into the trash before the motorist drives off.
Police said that the last part of the footage was captured from the back-loading dock area of a nearby commercial plaza.
The suspect vehicle has been identified as a black, four-door Hyundai Elantra, which police say had been reported as stolen at the time of the incident.
Police have not release a description of the suspects.
York Regional Police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them or Crime Stoppers.
