TORONTO
Toronto

    • Ont. mother loses $6K during Facebook marketplace transaction

    Share

    An Ontario woman is sharing her story after she lost $6,000 by clicking a fraudulent link disguised to look like an e-transfer during a Facebook Marketplace exchange.

    “It looked very legitimate,” Amanda Mazzotta-Sousa told CTV News Toronto.

    Mazzotta-Sousa was selling a ‘Diaper Genie’ she no longer needed and listed it on Facebook Marketplace. Not long after, she said someone contacted her to say they would buy it for $40 and sent her a text message with a link that appeared to be for an e-transfer.

    In reality, the link took Mazzotta Sousa to a website that ended up draining her bank account.

    “I punched in my password and my card number. I pressed sign in and it directed me to another page,” Mazzotta-Sousa said.

    After Mazzotta-Sousa did that, the website kept refreshing and the payment never went through. Then, she noticed someone hacked into her and her daughter’s bank accounts, taking $6,000 in total.

    A screenshot of the link can be seen above.

    Angela Dennis, CEO and President of Central Ontario’s Better Business Bureau, told CTV News Toronto scammers are manipulating links in texts in an effort to steal your information.

    “It took her to a website that looked like her bank, so she didn’t question it,” Dennis said. “The scammers are getting very sophisticated and they know what the banking websites look like.”

    Fortunately, when Mazzotta-Sousa complained to her bank, they conducted an investigation which took about ten days and they refunded her money, which was great news for her.

    “I got all my money back. Thank goodness,” Mazzotta-Sousa said.

    However, she said she wanted to warn others to be careful about accepting e-transfers from strangers.

    “We are just moms trying to help other moms. I want to be aware of what happened so it doesn’t happen to them,” said Mazzotta-Sousa.

    If you’re concerned about accepting an e-transfer when selling something, consider meeting the buyer in person and taking cash. It’s advisable to meet in a public space, like a police station. If they won’t meet you there, chances are it’s a scam. 

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's population tops 41 million

    Statistics Canada says the country's population topped 41 million people in the first quarter of this year as it grew by 0.6 per cent. The agency cites a gain of 242,673 people in the first three months of the year.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News