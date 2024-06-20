High temperatures and humidity expected to carry on in Ontario

A heat wave that's washed over eastern Canada is sticking around for a little while still.

Southern Ontario, southern Quebec and much of the Maritimes have seen temperatures hovering around 30 to 35 degrees Celsius.

At times, it feels like it's 40 degrees with the humidex.

These scorching temperatures are expected to linger, with Environment Canada calling for Toronto and Ottawa to be hovering around the 30-degree mark on Thursday and Friday.

In Quebec, the province's health department recommends spending at least two hours a day in an air-conditioned space, having at least one cool shower or bath a day, and limiting physical activity.

Atlantic Canada will also experience similar temperatures smothering most of New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and PEI, with central and eastern Newfoundland also under a heat warning.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 20, 2024.