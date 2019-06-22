

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Police have released surveillance camera images of a male suspect who is wanted in connection with a string of robberies at commercial businesses in Scarborough.

The first of the robberies occurred at an industrial unit in the Pharmacy and McNicoll avenues area in the early morning hours of April 1.

Police say that the suspect gained access to the unit by removing the glass from the door at the front entrance. He was then able to access two other units by breaking through the drywall and prying open a door.

The suspect ended up obtaining a “significant” quantity of cash from the units before fleeing, police say.

The next robbery took place at an industrial unit in the area of Finch Avenue and Markham Road in the early hours of April 13.

Police say that the suspect “carefully removed” the glass from the front door and headed inside.

He then broke into four additional units on the same property, police say.

He ended up taking a quantity of jewelry and a quantity of cash from the units before fleeing.

The third and most recent robbery happened on Thursday at a business in the area of Tapscott Road and McNicoll Avenue.

Police say that the suspect again gained access by removing glass from the front door of then business. He then allegedly ransacked several officers before finding a safe that he broke into.

Police have only released a brief description of the suspect so far. He is described as being of an average height with a thin build. He was last seen wearing a hooded jacket with his face covered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).