TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police release photos of suspect who allegedly assaulted person getting on TTC bus in Etobicoke

    Durville Williams, 42, is wanted in an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service) Durville Williams, 42, is wanted in an assault investigation. (Toronto Police Service)
    Share

    Toronto police have released photos of a man suspected of assaulting a TTC rider in Etobicoke last week.

    Police say they were dispatched to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West on March 29 just before 10 a.m.

    They allege a person was getting onto a TTC bus when an unknown man approached from behind and assaulted the victim.

    Police said that the victim fell to the ground and that the suspect allegedly continued to assault them. Shortly after, he fled the scene.

    On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Durville Williams. He is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

    The suspect is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with a heavy build, a short black afro, and a black beard. Police said Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt, a green jacket, dark pants, brown boots, and a black toque.

    Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Will there be new taxes in the federal budget? Minister noncommittal

    The federal government has been rolling out bits of the upcoming federal budget over the last week, so far promising $23.5 billion in various new spending and loan measures. When asked whether that means the Liberals will be looking for additional revenue through new taxes, one federal minister was noncommittal.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News