Police release photos of suspect who allegedly assaulted person getting on TTC bus in Etobicoke

Toronto police have released photos of a man suspected of assaulting a TTC rider in Etobicoke last week.

Police say they were dispatched to the area of Kipling Avenue and Dundas Street West on March 29 just before 10 a.m.

They allege a person was getting onto a TTC bus when an unknown man approached from behind and assaulted the victim.

Police said that the victim fell to the ground and that the suspect allegedly continued to assault them. Shortly after, he fled the scene.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 42-year-old Durville Williams. He is wanted for assault and failing to comply with a probation order.

The suspect is described as six feet tall and 220 pounds with a heavy build, a short black afro, and a black beard. Police said Williams was last seen wearing a black shirt, a green jacket, dark pants, brown boots, and a black toque.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is being asked to contact police at 416-808-2200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.