Police release photo of woman charged in attempted child abduction in Hamilton

Hamilton police have released the photo of a woman arrested and charged in connected with an attempted child abduction over the weekend in that city.

The incident happened on Sunday in the Durand area, near Jackson Street West and MacNab Street South.

Investigators said that a four-year-old boy was with his mother when an unknown female approached them. That individual then allegedly hugged the boy and “proceeded to walk away with him in her arms.” She put the child back on the ground and left the area when the boy’s mother confronted her, they said. The boy was uninjured.

The female was arrested by police a short time later.

Simithy Mansaray, 37, of Hamilton, has been charged with abduction of person under age of 14.

Hamilton police said that they are releasing the suspect’s photo “as a matter of public safety.”

They also said that she lives in the Rymal Road area.

Anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Sami Haddad at 905-546-3818, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.