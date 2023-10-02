Police release photo of woman charged in attempted child abduction in Hamilton
Hamilton police have released the photo of a woman arrested and charged in connected with an attempted child abduction over the weekend in that city.
The incident happened on Sunday in the Durand area, near Jackson Street West and MacNab Street South.
Investigators said that a four-year-old boy was with his mother when an unknown female approached them. That individual then allegedly hugged the boy and “proceeded to walk away with him in her arms.” She put the child back on the ground and left the area when the boy’s mother confronted her, they said. The boy was uninjured.
The female was arrested by police a short time later.
Simithy Mansaray, 37, of Hamilton, has been charged with abduction of person under age of 14.
Hamilton police said that they are releasing the suspect’s photo “as a matter of public safety.”
They also said that she lives in the Rymal Road area.
Anyone with information about this incident to contact Det. Sami Haddad at 905-546-3818, or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestoppershamilton.com.
Toronto Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
McDonald's, Wendy's defeat lawsuit over size of burgers
McDonald's and Wendy's have defeated a lawsuit accusing them of deceiving hungry diners by exaggerating the size of their burgers.
New study shows where you fall on new internet addiction spectrum
Researchers have come up with categories for people who are addicted to the internet and for those who are at risk.
Trump seethes through the start of trial in New York lawsuit accusing him of lying about his wealth
Aggrieved and defiant, former U.S. president Donald Trump sat through hours of sometimes testy opening statements Monday in a fraud lawsuit that could cost him control of Trump Tower and other prized properties.
Diwali fireworks advisory issued despite warnings it might be discriminatory: emails
An Environment Canada advisory that singled out Diwali fireworks as a reason to prepare for poor air quality last October was issued despite multiple warnings from some staff about it being discriminatory.
Federal ministers still lack mandate letters, two months after majority shuffled
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to issue mandate letters for his cabinet ministers, two months after announcing an overhaul to his front bench.
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
Venus may be choked in toxic clouds, but lightning could be a rare sight there, new data suggests
We know the second planet from the Sun to be an inhospitable place, cloaked in thick, yellow clouds of sulfuric acid – but according to a new study, a hypothetical trip to Venus might not be full of thunder and lightning.
Before and after: Damage in wake of Canada's wildfires seen from space
Images captured by satellite show that the damage left in the wake of some of Canada's worst wildfires.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Election day: PQ's Pascal Paradis wins Jean-Talon
Parti Québécois (PQ) candidate Pascal Paradis has won the byelection in the Quebec City area riding of Jean-Talon Monday, knocking the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) candidate to second place and growing the PQ's modest presence in the National Assembly.
-
Woman, 79, killed at Quebec seniors residence; suspect, 81, under watch in hospital
A 79-year-old woman was killed on Saturday in a seniors' residence in Terrebonne, in the Lanaudière region north of Montreal. An 81-year-old man is considered a suspect in the case, but he is still unconscious in hospital.
-
Montreal food depot forced to turn people away amid increasing demand
The demand for services at the Depot Community Food Centre in NDG has gotten so high that, for the first time since it opened, the organization has had to start turning people away.
London
-
One person dies after crash in Middlesex Centre
OPP say one person has died after a commercial vehicle hit a hydro pole in Middlesex Centre.
-
Masking guidelines revised at LHSC and St. Joseph’s: Here’s what you need to know
London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) and St. Joseph’s Health Care London (St. Joseph’s) are joining hospitals across the region in adjusting masking guidelines.
-
Sudden death investigation at West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park
The Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service is investigating a sudden death at the West Middlesex Memorial Arena Park behind the arena.
Kitchener
-
'There are thousands of us': Sixties Scoop survivor shares story following National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
Tauni Sheldon is often referred to as “the picture-perfect baby” with full cheeks, almond-shaped eyes and sporting a frilly white dress.
-
Four teens arrested in connection to Pride flag taken from school and burned: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested four teenagers after they say a Pride flag was taken from a Kitchener high school, trampled on, and burned.
-
'Our communities really answer our calls': Funds for dog's emergency surgery raised in hours
A fundraiser for a one-year-old's emergency surgery only needed five hours to meet its goal.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Teen dies in ATV rollover on Wahanpitae First Nation near Sudbury
Tragedy has struck another northern Ontario family, as a 14-year-old boy from Wahnapitae First Nation was killed in an ATV rollover marking the 10th death in the region involving an off-road vehicle since July.
-
Northern Ont. driver crashed after fleeing RCMP, throwing beer cans out window
A 35-year-old northern Ontario driver is charged with impaired driving after allegedly evading Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba, throwing beer cans out the window and assaulting his passenger before crashing vehicle into a ditch.
-
Sudbury police use surveillance video to catch trio of mugging suspects
A violent attack on man lying on the ground in a downtown Sudbury underpass tunnel was captured on surveillance video and police are looking for the third suspect who fled.
Ottawa
-
One dead after driver strikes two pedestrians in Sandy Hill
Ottawa police say a woman in her 40s is dead after a driver struck her and another person in Sandy Hill.
-
Ottawa Student Transportation Authority apologizes for lack of school bus drivers; manager taking leave of absence
The chief administrative officer and general manager of the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) is taking a leave of absence after a tumultuous start to the school year.
-
One person suffers life-threatening injury after hitting horse on Highway 417
Ontario Provincial Police say a driver suffered a life-threatening injury in an overnight crash on Highway 417 that involved horses that had wandered onto the highway.
Windsor
-
'We heard them loud and clear': standing room only at Unifor Local 444 membership meeting
Unifor Local 444 officials are preparing for contract negotiations with Stellantis while a deadline with General Motors looms and a large portion of local union membership raise concern over the pattern set by Ford.
-
UWindsor gets 'best-ever' placement in global ranking
The University of Windsor has achieved its highest-ever position in the World University Rankings by the Times Higher Education.
-
Homeowners brace for mortgage payment shock amid higher-for-longer rate outlook
From ultra-low interest rates that led to a huge spike in real estate demand to the speed with which interest rates shot up to levels not seen in a generation, it's been hard to keep up with the shifting landscape for mortgage holders.
Barrie
-
Bradford Library workers strike ends, case goes to arbitration
After ten weeks of strike action, library workers in Bradford West Gwillimbury will be returning to work.
-
Fire causes $2 million in damage to Muskoka cottage
Muskoka Lakes fire crews spent several hours battling a large cottage fire on Camp Jackson Road in Muskoka, on Sunday.
-
Food truck explosion prompts investigation in Gravenhurst
Emergency crews are investigating after a food truck exploded in Gravenhurst Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police say arrests made following 'unsanctioned student gathering'
Police say they've made arrests and issued summary offence tickets after an "unsanctioned student gathering" in Halifax.
-
Highly successful hockey weekend in Cape Breton
A sell-out crowd of nearly 5,000 fans filled Sydney's Centre 200 on Sunday to witness the first NHL Exhibition game on the island in a long-time.
-
Minimum wage rises in six provinces, but is it enough?
Amid a cost-of-living crisis driving up food bank visits and economic anxiety, the minimum wage increased in six provinces today – but both advocates and critics fear it may not be enough to tackle the overarching problem.
Calgary
-
2 Calgary weekend shootings believed to be connected, targeted: police
Police believe two shootings in southwest and southeast Calgary over the weekend are connected and targeted the same person.
-
Grizzly bear attacks rare, but a risk in wilderness, experts say after Banff deaths
Grizzly bear experts say fatal attacks are extremely rare, but it's always a risk when people venture into the wilderness.
-
Alberta launches respiratory virus dashboard with COVID-19, influenza and RSV data
After limited updates on respiratory virus statistics, the Alberta government launched its COVID-19, influenza and RSV dashboard on Monday.
Winnipeg
-
'High interest election': Less than 24 hours until Manitobans go to the polls
The clock is counting down on the provincial election campaign trail, and it's been anhistoric year for advance voting as a record 200,790 Manitobans cast their ballots ahead of time.
-
'We are dead inside': Mother of 3 lost to alleged drunk driver
A Winnipeg family is in mourning after a mother of three was killed by a alleged drunk driver last week.
-
5 dead after single-vehicle crash near Swan River, Man.
Swan River RCMP are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed five people in western Manitoba Saturday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Paralyzed varsity quarterback makes emotional return to Vancouver field
Two months after varsity quarterback Gavin Kamoschinski broke his neck, the 17-year-old returned to the football field Saturday to inspire his teammates.
-
'It was heartbreaking': Okanagan family targeted by thieves after losing home to wildfire
After a family from B.C.'s Okanagan lost their home to the McDougall Creek wildfire, looters decided to ransack what little they had left.
-
Overnight fire destroys 4 apartments, 4 businesses in Kerrisdale
A massive fire in Vancouver's Kerrisdale neighbourhood that broke out Sunday night has completely destroyed four apartments and four businesses, according to officials.
Edmonton
-
Alberta launches respiratory virus dashboard with COVID-19, influenza and RSV data
After limited updates on respiratory virus statistics, the Alberta government launched its COVID-19, influenza and RSV dashboard on Monday.
-
Alberta doesn't plan to increase minimum wage as 6 provinces raise theirs
Six provinces raised their minimum wage this weekend but Alberta has no plans to adjust its base pay of $15 per hour introduced in 2018.
-
Homicide detectives investigating death outside downtown Edmonton shelter
A 39-year-old man is dead after he was found injured outside a downtown Edmonton shelter Sunday afternoon.