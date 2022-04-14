Police release new suspect footage in 2020 fatal shooting of 18-year-old Ontario man

Ontario Provincial Police have released new footage and photographs of potential suspects in the 2020 fatal shooting of Alexander Tobin in an effort to identify the individuals.

Eighteen-year-old Tobin was shot in an apartment located at 36 King Street East in Omemee, Ont. in Kawartha Lakes on Feb. 18, 2020. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The newly-released footage shows the two suspects fleeing the apartment on foot and then departing the area in a motor vehicle on Highway 7, police said.

Police are describing one of the suspects as a Black male with braided hair, of average height.

He was wearing a blue, hooded sweatshirt, a 'Moose Knuckle' winter coat and black Nike-brand 'Air Force One' running shoes, police said.

They describe the second suspect as a Black male, wearing a blue, hooded winter jacket. He wore prescription eyeglasses with uniquely-shaped frames, police said.

They believe the suspects are from the Greater Toronto Area.

A second video, taken in March 2020, was also released.

It shows three males attending Murison Park in Scarborough in a black Audi sedan. Police have said the video shows the suspects discarding evidence connected to Tobin’s murder.

Police said that, before Tobin’s death, he was known to be “involved in the illegal sale of marijuana,” and allege the suspects had travelled to Omemee to purchase the substance.

In February, Ontario Provincial Police issued a plea to the public in a video posted to their social media feeds, requesting any information that could pertain to the case.

“Do the right thing,” Tobin’s mother can be heard saying in the video. “Give us hope and let my son have justice.”