Police release images of suspect in TTC sex assault investigation

Toronto police have released images of a suspect believed to have sexually assaulted two women in separate incidents on the Toronto transit system this week.

According to investigators, the first incident took place on April 11, just after 1 p.m., in which a woman reported that a man had approached and sexually assaulted her at Islington subway station on Bloor Street West.

On the following Saturday, April 13, another female reported being assaulted while onboard Line 1, near Museum Station, just before 4 p.m.

On Sunday, police released images of a suspect in the investigation. They described him as a man in his 20s, approximately five-foot-seven-inches tall. He has a medium build, curly brown hair, and facial hair, they said.

Police have released images of a suspect wanted in a sexual assault investigation. (Toronto Police)

At the time of the alleged assaults, the suspect was wearing a red coat.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.