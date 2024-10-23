Are you going to see Taylor Swift in Toronto? How are you saving money? We want to hear from you
Taylor Swift fans from far and wide will head to Toronto next month to see the superstar perform a series of six sold out shows at the Rogers Centre.
The mega-successful 'Era's Tour' – the first tour to cross the billion-dollar mark – is expected to inject $282 million into Toronto's economy, according to data from Destination Toronto, with $152 million of that figure coming in the form of direct spending.
Swifties lucky enough to snag tickets to her sold-out shows already know all too well of the financial hit the Pennsylvania-born singer has on their wallets.
Currently, the cheapest seats listed for any of Swift’s six Toronto shows on ticket resale site StubHub are priced at more than $2,300.
Rooms at many downtown hotels, meanwhile, are listed for more than $1,000 a night in many cases.
Are you one of the lucky ones attending Swift's concerts in Toronto but find yourself spending a significant amount of money for the privilege? CTV News Toronto wants to hear from you. How much are you spending? Are you doing anything to save money? Or, are you attending a Taylor Swift concert outside of Toronto because it ended up being cheaper?
Share your story by emailing us at torontonews@bellmedia.ca with your name, general location and phone number in case we want to follow up. Your comments may be used in a CTV News Toronto story.
W5 Investigates How a clothes donation bin company passed itself off as a charity, while donated items were put up for sale
BMO online service outages reported by customers
Dozens of Bank of Montreal customers said they faced website outages early Wednesday morning, according to reports.
Does the updated COVID-19 vaccine protect against the XEC variant?
The XEC strain, a hybrid of Omicron subvariants KS.1.1 and KP.3.3, was first detected in Canada in mid-August and the number of COVID-19 cases with the XEC variant has rapidly increased.
'Unbelievably violent': Gisele Pelicot, French victim of mass rape, takes the stand
Gisele Pelicot, the 72-year-old victim of mass rape whose ordeal has shocked the world, told a trial in southern France on Wednesday that she was determined that making her case public should help other women and change society.
Halifax police confirm body of Walmart employee was found in walk-in oven
Police have confirmed the body of an employee who died at a Walmart in Halifax over the weekend was found in a walk-in oven.
'Prayers are needed': Father and children who suffered severe burns in Springfield, Ont. fire undergo surgery
A father and his two children who suffered severe burns in a Springfield, Ont. house fire have undergone surgery.
Bank of Canada to release interest rate decision, economic forecast today
The Bank of Canada is set to make its latest interest rate decision this morning.
American Airlines fined US$50M over mishandling of disabled passengers and wheelchairs
The U.S. government fined American Airlines $50 million for failing to provide wheelchair assistance to passengers with disabilities and damaging thousands of wheelchairs over a five-year period.
