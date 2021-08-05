TORONTO -- Police have released surveillance camera images of a suspect who is accused of committing indecent acts outside several Parkdale homes in recent weeks.

Police say that the incident have all taken place in the Wabash and Sorauren avenues area between July 24 and Aug. 2.

It is alleged that the suspect would knock on windows in the area under the cover of nightfall and then perform an indecent act outside.

Police say that they are aware of several incidents but are concerned that there may have been other incidents that have gone unreported.

A public safety alert about the incidents was issued by police on Wednesday and on Thursday investigators made another appeal for information, this time including multiple surveillance camera images of the suspect.

The suspect is described as white, in his 40s with a medium build, dirty blonde shoulder-length hair and a beard. Police say that he may have been riding a bicycyle at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (416) 808-1100 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (416) 222-TIPS (8477).