

Joshua Freeeman, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police have released a photo of a man who was gunned down outside a downtown nightclub earlier this month as they continue to try and solve his murder.

Brampton man Jaunoi Christian, 24, was found in the doorway of the Vault nightclub on Queen Street East near Parliament Street at around 1:55 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Christian was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was eventually pronounced dead on scene.

In a previous news release, police said a man was seen running from the scene. He is described as black, standing six feet tall, in his mid-30s, with a medium build. He was wearing a blue and white toque, a dark-coloured jacket and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information or video evidence to come forward to speak weith investigators.