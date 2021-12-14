Police have released footage of a suspect in the murders of Toronto billionaires Barry and Honey Sherman.

Police said Tuesday the unknown person was captured on security video near the Sherman's multi-million dollar Toronto property at the same time they believe the murders took place in December 2017.

Homicide Det. Sgt. Brandon Price said police have combed through hours of security footage in connection with the murders but have been "left with one individual" they are unable to identify.

"We have been unable to determine what this individual's purpose was in the neighbourhood," Price said. "This individual's actions are highly suspicious."

The identity of the person in the video is not known.

Price is asking the public to pay particular attention to the person’s stride to see if that helps anyone identify the suspect. He said the suspect kicks their right foot up with each step.

The skin colour, weight and gender of the suspect are not known. Price said video analysis shows the individual is between 5'6 and 5'9 tall.