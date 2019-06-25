

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





An award of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest of a suspect in a shooting at a Scarborough playground last summer that left two young sisters injured has been announced by investigators.

On June 14, 2018, the children, ages five and nine, were at a playground on Alton Towers Circle, near McCowan Road and McNicoll Avenue, when they were struck by bullets.

The girls were rushed to hospital from the scene to be treated for their serious injuries.

At the time, 11 children were in the park, police said.

Investigators previously said that they believed the intended target of the shooting was a man who was at the park at the time.

Three men have already been arrested in connection with the shooting, but one suspect remains outstanding.

T’Quan Robertson, 24, is wanted for attempted murder and aggravated assault. A reward for information regarding Robertson was announced at a news conference held by Toronto police and Crime Stoppers on Tuesday morning.

“We are not looking for witnesses or for people to testify, this case is ready to go to trial and we are just looking for the location of the suspect,” deputy chief Peter Yuen said at the news conference. “I’m very confident that someone out there knows where Mr. Robertson is and we need that phone call to assist us in arresting Mr. Robertson.”

“This is a message from the Toronto Police Service and the family members of the two little girls that Mr. Robertson there is nowhere to go, we will apprehend you sooner rather than later so do the right thing, call a lawyer and turn yourself in.”

Robertson has been described by officers as a five-foot-eight man, weighing about 130 pounds.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “If he is seen, do not approach him, and immediately call 911.”