Police now investigating nine incidents of rocks being thrown at moving vehicles in Markham

Ontario Provincial Police say they have identified three more incidents of rocks being thrown at vehicles on a highway in Markham.

In a news release on Saturday, OPP say they are now investigating a total of nine incidents, which all occurred within the last month and left two people seriously injured and several vehicles damaged.

Police believe all the incidents are linked to the same suspect or suspects. They are looking for a suspect vehicle described as a dark-coloured SUV.

Officers began their investigation on Sept. 20 after receiving three separate reports of rocks being intentionally thrown at moving vehicles in the area of Highway 48 and Major Mackenzie Drive.

Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in one incident, police said. On Saturday, they said one of the victims had stabilized and was in recovery, but the other one remained in critical condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.