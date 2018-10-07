

Joshua Freeman, CTV Toronto





Peel Regional Police say they are looking for witnesses after a 21-year-old man was found with life-threatening injuries at an outdoor shopping centre in Brampton early Saturday morning.

Police say the man was at the shopping centre at 30 Great Lakes Drive between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. on Oct. 6 when he sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma centre.

“Investigators believe that a motor vehicle may be responsible for the injuries that the victim suffered,” Peel police said in a news release Sunday. “As such, the Major Collision Bureau has taken carriage of this investigation.”

Police are asking anyone with information or anyone who may have video from the area at the time to come forward to speak with investigators.