TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police make arrest in Mississauga stabbing, suspect was on probation for several offences

    Share

    Police say that a man who was on probation for several “serious criminal charges” has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Mississauga plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

    The incident happened near Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road at around 3 p.m.

    Police previously said that they responded to reports of two men fighting when they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

    He was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however on Thursday police said that he is now listed in stable condition.

    Police say that the suspect was taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday “thanks to the keen eye of a community member.”

    A knife was recovered at the time, police say.

    The arrest came hours after police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the stabbing.

    Police say that 34-year-old Brian Graci, of no fixed address, will be charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

    Toronto Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News