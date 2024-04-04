Police make arrest in Mississauga stabbing, suspect was on probation for several offences

Police say that a man who was on probation for several “serious criminal charges” has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a Mississauga plaza on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened near Eglinton Avenue West and Creditview Road at around 3 p.m.

Police previously said that they responded to reports of two men fighting when they found the victim suffering from a stab wound.

He was initially rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, however on Thursday police said that he is now listed in stable condition.

Police say that the suspect was taken into custody in the early hours of Thursday “thanks to the keen eye of a community member.”

A knife was recovered at the time, police say.

The arrest came hours after police released a surveillance camera image of a suspect in the stabbing.

Police say that 34-year-old Brian Graci, of no fixed address, will be charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.