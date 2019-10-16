

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Toronto police are looking for two suspects after a couple was carjacked in the city’s Forest Hill neighbourhood on Saturday.

Police said the incident happened near Spadina Road and Eglinton Avenue West around 8:15 p.m. while the couple were parked in their 2017 grey Toyota Camry.

According to investigators, that’s when two men allegedly approached the vehicle, asked the couple for their wallets, cellphones and keys to the vehicle.

One suspect was believed to be armed with a knife, while the other suspect "brandished the handle of a suspected firearm", police said.

The suspects then allegedly demanded the couple to get out of the car before driving away from the scene.

One suspect is described as black, 18 to 25 years old with a thin build. He stands five-foot-10 to six-feet, and is believed to have been wearing all black with a hood and wearing a black mask during the incident.

The other suspect is described as white, 18 to 25 years old with a thin build. He stands five-foot-eleven to six-feet and is also believed to be wearing all black with a black mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police directly or anonymously through crime stoppers.