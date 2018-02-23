

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





Alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur has been charged with one additional count of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Skandaraj Navaratnam.

McArthur is now facing six charges of first-degree murder.

Police say they still believe that there are other victims.

The 66-year-old landscaper was facing five counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Andrew Kinsman, Selim Esen, Majeed Kayhan, Soroush Mahmudi and Dean Lisowic but police have repeatedly said that they anticipate laying further charges in the case.

News of the additional charge comes two weeks after police revealed that they recovered the remains of six people, including Kinsman, in large planters at a Leaside home connected to McArthur. Excavation at that property ended on Feb. 14 and the home was released back to its owners after officers said no other human remains were found.

Meanwhile, police continue to search through McArthur’s Thorncliffe Park apartment for evidence and have said that they expect to be at the address for the foreseeable future.

So far, all six of McArthur's alleged victims have had connections to the city's Church-Wellesley Village.

More to come...