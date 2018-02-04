Vigil held to mourn victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 6:14AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 9:10PM EST
TORONTO - A Toronto community that has been rocked by allegations of a serial killer targeting LGBTQ individuals came together to mourn their losses Sunday night.
A candlelight vigil was held at the city's Metropolitan Community Church, known as one of the first institutions to legally marry same sex couples in Canada.
Attendees lit five candles for the known alleged victims of 66-year-old Bruce McArthur, who faces five counts of first-degree murder.
A sixth candle was lit for those still unidentified, as police say more charges are likely.
Senior Pastor Jeff Rock underlined the need to focus on inclusivity in the wake of the tragedies.
The packed ceremony in Toronto's east end was also joined by Mayor John Tory, city councillors and members of the Toronto police.
Every candle lit at this vigil will help fight back the unspeakable darkness that has descended on our city and the families and friends of these missing men. pic.twitter.com/WwK8cD62rQ— John Tory (@JohnTory) February 5, 2018