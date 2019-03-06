

CTV News Toronto





A Mississauga man is facing 100 charges after a pair of search warrants by Toronto police allegedly yielded $400,000 worth of heroin and more than a dozen illegal firearms.

Insp. Joe Matthews said the investigation, which began in late 2018, was short but proved significant results.

Officers first executed a search warrant on a 2018 Toyota Highlander on Feb. 24 which saw the arrest of a suspect.

Inside the vehicle, police said they located “a quantity of heroin” and two firearms.

Investigators seized 12 additional firearms during a subsequent search at the suspect’s Sherobee Road home in Mississauga.

In total, officers allegedly seized seven handguns, three shotguns, six rifles, four kilograms of heroin, half an ounce of cocaine, two over capacity magazines and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

Matthews said, based on the amount of heroin seized, he does not believe the suspect is a “street-level dealer” or amateur. While the guns and drugs weren’t stored in trap containers or compartments, they were hidden in “creative ways.”

“We do have an ongoing investigation to try and determine who he may have been associated with, but at this time we do not have any co-accused,” Matthews said.

“The reality of it is, when you have this number of firearms, there is some linkage somewhere to organized crime, but at this point we don’t have that linkage.”

Investigators are still in the process of tracing the firearms. Matthews said four of the guns have had serial numbers removed or were attempted to be removed, which has hindered their efforts.

“I would expect this is not his first rodeo,” he said.

“This really slows down the process for our experienced people, who can trace these firearms back to the origin…. It’s important as investigators to track these firearms.”

A suspect identified as Hewan Wilson, 50, has been charged with 100 offences including 29 counts of careless storage of a firearm, 17 counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime and 16 counts of authorized possession of a firearm.

Matthews added that the investigation is ongoing and that the suspect is “known to police,” however “not for similar offences.”

“It’s quite concerning. However, one firearm is more than concerning,” he said. “At the end of the day, this person wouldn’t be able to operate 16 firearms, so one at any time is concerning to us as an organization.”