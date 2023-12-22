Police launch task force into recent extortion attempts targeting South Asian business community

Peel police are launching a task force into a number of recent extortion attempts targeting the South Asian business community, including one in which a suspect opened fire on a business in Brampton.

In a news release issued on Friday, Peel police said that they are currently investigating nine incidents in total.

Police said that in most of the incidents victims are contacted using social media and “demands for money are made under threats of violence.”

In at least some of the incidents the suspects have then followed through on the threats, police say.

This includes a Dec. 9 incident in which in which a suspect fired multiple rounds at a business near Rutherford Road South and Clark Boulevard in Brampton.

A 23-year-old British Columbia man was later arrested in connection with that incident, though police continue to search for a second unidentified suspect.

Surveillance images of that suspect were released on Friday to coincide with the launch of the task force.

“This has caused grave safety and security concerns among our community members,” Police Chief Nishan Duraiappah said of the recent incidents in a news release. “Terrorizing our residents will not be tolerated and Peel Regional Police will devote the resources to pursue those who are responsible.”

Police say that the task force will be made up of investigative and intelligence units and be supported by tactical teams.

Police are asking members of the public who are contacted by suspects as part of an extortion attempt to immediately contact investigators.

“Suspects are using social media platforms to contact victims and perform these illegal acts. They often know the victim’s name, phone number, address and business information,” the release notes.