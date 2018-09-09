Police launch suspicious death investigation after body discovered in Parkdale
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, September 9, 2018 6:33AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 9, 2018 6:34AM EDT
Toronto police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was found in Parkdale early Sunday morning.
The body was reportedly discovered outside of a building on West Lodge Avenue, near Queen Street and Lansdowne Avenue.
Police have released few details about the incident but confirmed that homicide detectives have been called in.
Investigators have not provided the age or gender of the deceased.
More to come…