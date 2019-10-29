

Phil Tsekouras, CTV News Toronto





Police have launched a hate crime investigation after a Jewish centre in Georgina, Ont. was vandalized earlier this month.

The incident, which took place on Oct. 19 at the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina near Richmond Park Drive and The Queensway South, is being investigated by York Regional Police’s Hate Crime Unit, according to police.

It happened at approximately 9 p.m. after an unknown suspect vandalized a temporary hut, known as a sukkah, which is used during the week-long Jewish festival of Sukkot, and a sign on the property, police said.

The news comes after a post on a Facebook page called the Chabad Jewish Centre of Georgina alleged that the same unknown suspect submitted a Google review of the centre featuring an image of Adolf Hitler and a man with a sword.

“Disappointment. Shock. Horror,” the post reads, written in all caps.

“These were some of the emotions bubbling up inside of us after receiving the email notification that someone had submitted a Google review of our Chabad Jewish Centre composed of a picture of Hitler and a man holding a sword.”

As a result, the post said that Chabad Georgina has established a security fund to place security cameras around the property.

“We greatly appreciate all contributions, and remain committed to providing a place where each and every member of the Georgina Jewish community can proudly celebrate our heritage,” the post continues.

In a news release issued Tuesday, York Regional Police said they do not tolerate hate crime in any form.

“Those who victimize individuals based on race, national or ethnic, origin, colour, religion, age, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or mental or physical disability will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” the release said.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is being asked to contact police or to reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.