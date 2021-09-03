TORONTO -- Toronto police have issued a warrant for a fourth suspect in connection with a gunfight that unfolded at Yorkdale Mall over the weekend.

According to Toronto police, two groups of people were involved in an altercation that resulted in an exchange of gunfire at the busy shopping centre on Aug. 29.

No one was shot, but an elderly woman was injured in a fall while trying to flee amid the chaos.

One man was arrested nearby and a loaded Glock-19 firearm was recovered as well as ammunition.

A woman and a second man have since been arrested in connection with the investigation.

Police said Friday that investigators have now identified 23-year-old Toronto resident Isaac Stafford as a suspect in the case.

Stafford is wanted for discharging a firearm with intent.

He is described as standing five-foot-10 and weighing around 150 pounds. He has braided hair.

Police said Stafford is known to be armed and that anyone who sees him should call 911 rather than approach him.