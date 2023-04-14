Police issue public safety alert after 15 nails found at Toronto school playground

More than a dozen nails were found at a downtown school playground on Thursday, prompting police to issue a public safety alert.

Police said 15 used construction nails were located throughout the playground at Kensington Community School in the area of College and Lippincott streets, east of Bathurst Street.

“This is a serious hazard for children playing in the park,” police said. “Parents are asked to use extreme caution when their children are playing in the park.”

Police have no information on who might have scattered the nails in the playground.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.