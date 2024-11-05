TORONTO
Toronto

    • Police investigation 2 collisions in Whitby, Ont., 1 driver seriously injured

    A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives) A Durham Regional Police logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives)
    Durham police are investigating two collisions that happened nearby each other in Whitby, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

    One collision occurred in the area of Dundas Street and Halls Road, officers said, where a motorcycle veered off the roadway.

    Police said the driver was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

    About 10 minutes away, police said there was a two-vehicle collision near Lakeridge Road North, between Taunton and Rossland roads. The occupants of the vehicles sustained minor injuries, police said.

    Police could not say at this time if the two collisions are connected. The cause of the collisions are unknown.

