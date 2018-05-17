

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Police Services have taken over an investigation into the sending of unauthorized police documents to two Brampton city councilors.

The city councilors received envelops in the mail on April 19 with police reports inside them. According to a news release issued by Peel Regional Police on Thursday, the reports “were not authorized for release to the public.”

Police were notified of the incident on April 21 and began an investigation.

The investigation revealed the documents were accessed through the Police Information Portal (PIP). This portal is operated by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and is accessible to all Canadian law enforcement agencies.

“It was determined that a member of the Toronto Police Service accessed the Peel reports through the PIP system,” the release said.

The Toronto Police Service Professional Standards Bureau has taken over the investigation.