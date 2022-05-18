Police investigating two carjackings in Toronto in one-hour span

Toronto police are looking into the possible connection between two carjackings in North York and Scarborough Wednesday afternoon.

The first incident happened in the area of Alfred Avenue and Longmore Street, north of Sheppard Avenue East, just before 4:30 p.m.

Police said suspects reportedly pulled up in two cars, and one of them brandished a handgun. They stole a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138 and fled the scene.

No injuries were reported.

CARJACKING:

Alfred Av + Longmore St

* 4:27 pm *

- Reports suspects pull up in two cars

- 1 of them produced a handgun

- Have taken a white Lexus IS 250 AMDT 138

- Suspects fled in all 3 cars

- No injuries

- Officers in the area searching#GO933098

^dh pic.twitter.com/SYkHQsCx9Z — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 18, 2022

An hour later, police responded to another carjacking 18 kilometres away in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Ecopark Gate.

Police said two suspects driving a white car approached a man at gunpoint and took his black Toyota Rav 4.

They drove away with the SUV. Police said no one was physically injured.

“This appears to be the same suspects as earlier robbery,” police said.

No suspect information has been released.

CARJACKING:

Sheppard Av E + Ecopark Gt

* 5:26 pm *

- 2 suspects approach in a white car

- Rob man of his car at gunpoint

- Black Toyota Rav 4 taken

- Suspects fled in both cars

- This appears to be the same suspects as earlier robbery

- No injuries

- Police o/s#GO933548

^dh pic.twitter.com/UITNRI8GGq — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) May 18, 2022

The two incidents are the latest in the string of carjackings reported in the city this week. As of Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police said they had responded to 60 carjackings, surpassing the 59 incidents they investigated in 2021.

On Monday evening, Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner became a victim of a carjacking in Etobicoke, with suspects stealing his Range Rover.

He released a statement on Twitter, calling the incident scary.

“To all the fans, my friends and teammates, and the entire Maple Leafs organization – thank you for all your positive messages over the last few days,” Marner tweeted.