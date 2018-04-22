

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





Police say they are investigating a suspicious package found at Yonge-Dundas Square on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called to the square just after 8 p.m. for a report of a suitcase or backpack left in the square.

The chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear explosives team is on scene.

Neighbouring Eaton’s Centre has not been evacuated, only the pedestrian area of the square, police said.

The southbound lanes of Yonge Street are closed at Dundas Street to allow for an investigation.

The TTC says trains on Line 1 are bypassing Dundas Station as a result.