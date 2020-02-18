Police investigating suspicious package at Doug Ford’s home
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 3:57PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 4:00PM EST
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday November 21, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
TORONTO -- The premier’s office has confirmed that Toronto police are investigating a suspicious package that was found at Doug Ford’s home in Etobicoke.
Police were called to the premier’s residence sometime on Tuesday afternoon.
A spokesperson for the premier's office said that Ford's wife was home at the time and received the package.
It is not yet known what was inside the package or if it was opened.
This is a developing news story. More to come.