TORONTO -- Police are investigating the suspicious death of a man who was found with life-threatening injuries in Markham.

York Regional Police said they were called to Marydale Avenue, in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Markham Road, just after 9 p.m. on Saturday after receiving reports of an injured man.

Police said paramedics rushed to the scene but the man could not be saved.

“Residents in the area can expect a significant police presence as investigators continue to canvass the area and officers with the Search and Rescue Unit conduct an evidence search,” police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police said the victim’s name is being withheld until the manner of death has been confirmed.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Homicide Unit at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.