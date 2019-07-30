

Katherine DeClerq , CTV News Toronto





Police are asking for the public’s assistance after a “sharp spike” in gunfire near the city’s Lawrence Heights neighbourhood over the last two weeks.

According to Toronto police, emergency crews responded to seven separate shootings in and around the community since July 15. Toronto Police Detective Const. Michael White told CTV News Toronto that it is by “sheer luck” that no one has been injured.

“Some of these incidents involved members of the public being shot at while they are out on foot. Some of them involve vehicles being shot at and a number of buildings have been struck by bullets as well,” he said. “They are brazen daylight shootings and we are taking them very seriously.”

More than 60 shell casings have been found by investigators over the two-week period, White said.

Investigators say they believe the incidents are targeted, although White says the motive for the shootings are still under investigation.

“In one instance there was a child playing on a front lawn nearby when a shooting occurred, so we are taking this very seriously.”



A map outlines the locations of the seven shootings in Lawrence Heights in the last two weeks. (CTV News Toronto)

The first shooting occurred around 4:45 p.m. on July 15 on Pengarth Court, near Ranee Avenue and Allen Road.

Police say that two suspects drove to a parking lot in the area, exited the vehicle and approached a number of victims sitting in an outdoor common area. The suspects then fired several shots in that direction before returning to their vehicle and fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage of the shooting shows the victims running away as the suspects hold firearms and appear to open fire.

The vehicle has been described by investigators as a silver SUV, “possibly an older model four-door Acura MDX with a sunroof, roof rack and silver stock rims.”

The first suspect has been described as male with a skinny build, standing at about five-foot-ten. He was last seen wearing a black sweater, grey pants and a baseball hat. The second suspect was described as a black male with a skinny build, standing at about six-feet. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black bandana and grey shorts.



Two suspects are seen holding firearms near Pengarth Court in this image provided by investigators. (Toronto Police Service)

Around 2:40 p.m. on July 26, police were called to the area of Tundra Lane and Varna Drive after construction crews found multiple bullet holes in windows of a vacant unit.

Officers found seven bullet holes in two window panes, police said. No victims have come forward.

Around 7:10 p.m. on the same day, officers were called to Ridgevale Drive, near Ranee and Ameer avenues, after a person was shot at in the area.

Police said that the victim was walking westbound along Ridgevale Drive when a black four-door Hyundai Sedan with several people inside drove up. One or more of the vehicle’s occupants began to shoot at the victim.



A suspect vehicle is seen near Ridgevale Drive in this surveillance camera image provided by investigators. (Toronto Police Services)

On July 27, shots were fired from the passenger window of a white-coloured SUV driving northbound on Varna Drive, near Lawrence Avenue West, at another vehicle in the area. In surveillance video of the incident, flashes of light—similar to those caused by high-pressure combustion from the muzzle of a firearm—are seen from the passenger window.

The suspects drove away after firing multiple shots at the victims.

Police say the same suspects were then involved in another drive-by shooting near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue West around 1 a.m.

Police said that the same vehicle pulled up to a car operating as an Uber. The suspects then opened fire.

The occupants of the Uber were not injured.

Area resident Ali Shaksy told CTV News Toronto that he believes he heard gunshots that night.

“I was just in my room,” Shaksy said. “I hear loud shots and then there was a little bit of echo, so I thought it was just fireworks.”



A suspect vehicle is seen near Varna Drive in this surveillance camera image provided by investigators. (Toronto Police Services)

Around noon on Monday, officers responded to a shooting call near Celt Avenue and Highland Hill.

Police say that four to five gun shots were heard and a dark-coloured sedan was seen making a three-point turn and then speeding away from the scene on Celt Avenue.

The final shooting occurred around 2 a.m. on Tuesday near Ranee Avenue and Varna Drive. Police say that the occupants of a dark-coloured truck pulled up to a vehicle and started shooting at it.

The victims’ vehicle was hit multiple times by bullets, police said.



A dark-coloured truck is seen in the area of Lawrence Heights in this photograph provided by investigators. (Toronto Police Services)

White said that the only connection to the shootings have been geographical, and say that police are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying a motive for the shootings and any suspects involved.

Investigators have not released any further suspect descriptions, but do say that it appears there are “multiple perpetrators” in each incident.

White is also urging the Lawrence Heights community to be vigilant.

“I don’t want to limit people to have to stay inside, not enjoy the community that they are a part of, especially during the summertime when it’s nice weather and people want to be outside,” White said. “But it is important to be very aware of your surroundings.”

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-3306 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

With files from CTV News Toronto's Tracy Tong