

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are investigating after a reported stabbing in the city’s downtown core left a man with serious injuries.

Police say that the victim took himself to hospital in a taxi after he was stabbed in the area of Queen Street and Spadina Avenue early Saturday morning.

He subsequently lost consciousness and was taken from the back of the taxi by hospital staff.

Reports from the scene indicate that an ambulance then transported him from a St. Michael’s Hospital entrance near Queen and Bond streets to the emergency ward around the corner.

Paramedics at the scene indicated that the victim had multiple stab wounds.

The southbound lanes of Spadina Avenue are closed at Queen Street as police investigate. Streetcars are getting through the closure.

With files from The Canadian Press