Police investigating online threat against 6 Brampton schools

Peel police have launched an investigation after becoming aware of a post circulating on social media which made threatening remarks against six Brampton schools.

Police say that they were first made aware of the post on Monday and immediately commenced a criminal investigation “to verify the threat and to identify those responsible.”

Police say that they have also been working with both the Peel District School Board and the Dufferin Peel Catholic School Board “to ensure the safety and well-being of all students and staff.”

“There will be increased security measures put in place in consultation with both school boards as the safety of our students and school staff is paramount,” police said in a statement. “Our investigation remains active as we take such threats very seriously.”

Police have not commented on the nature of post, only saying that it contained “threatening remarks” against the named schools.

Those schools include Holy Name of Mary Catholic Secondary School, Louise Arbour Secondary School, St. Thomas Aquinas Secondary School, Bramalea Secondary School, Notre Dame Secondary School and North Park Secondary School.

Four of those schools, it should be noted, were also named in a social media post last March which warned of shootings at six Peel Region schools. Police have not said whether there could be any connection between those threats and this latest investigation.