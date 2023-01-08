Police investigating double stabbing in northwest Toronto

Two women are being treated in hospital after being stabbed Sunday morning in northwest Toronto.

The incident happened shortly before 8:30 a.m. at an apartment building near Islington and Finch avenues.

In a tweet, Toronto police said paramedics took a woman to a local hospital after she was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening injury to her hand. Paramedics said her injury is minor in nature.

At 10:21 a.m., police said a second woman “attended an area hospital with stab wounds from the same incident,” but did not disclose the severity of her injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Toronto police at 416-808-2300, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 (TIPS) or www.222tips.com.