

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police in Toronto are investigating the discovery of a car dangling from a bridge near the Don Valley Parkway this morning.

The blue car was spotted hanging from underneath the Millwood Overpass Bridge just south of Don Mills Road.

Police said the vehicle appeared to be tied by a rope and “taped up in a suspicious way.”

Initially, police said they believed the odd sight was part of an ongoing movie shoot but have since said otherwise. They said they have not been able to find a record for a permit to film in the area and are now conducting an investigation into how and why the vehicle got there.

Video from the CTV News Toronto helicopter shows the vehicle slowly spinning while suspended between two of the bridge’s beams.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Toronto firefighters were seen surveying the vehicle. Soon after, a CP24 camera caught the vehicle falling from the bridge to the ground below.

According to a CP24 reporter at the scene, the car appears “rigged” in some way with its interior, glass and engine “removed.”

Paramedics previously said that they were “on standby.”

Police have blocked one right of the southbound DVP while they investigate. Though the finding is mysterious, police say there is no danger to public safety.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated event on this morning, Mayor John Tory said he saw images of the car and shook his head "in disbelief."

"Fortunately the land that is right beneath it is not a neighbourhood or another street. I think this is basically green space," he said.

Tory noted that companies who apply for permits for film shoots in the city are usually "very carefully organized." He said the situation has left him him "mystified."

"If it’s something else, if it’s a prank, then obviously the law should apply to people who are doing things like that. I just don’t know yet, I shouldn’t speculate," he said.

More to come...

Bloor viaduct: Millwood bridge Car dangling over the bridge

-no movie shoot authorized, reason still unknown

-investigation continues#GO784131

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 2, 2018