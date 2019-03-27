

Katherine DeClerq, CTV News Toronto





York Regional Police say they are investigating the death of a man in Whitchurch-Stouffville as a homicide.

The incident occurred in the area of Ninth Line and Aurora Road. Police said that an adult male was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released regarding the circumstances of the death or whether there are any suspects.

Roads in the area are closed while police investigate the incident.