Police investigating antisemitic graffiti outside east Toronto church

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating antisemitic graffiti found on a sidewalk in front of an east Toronto church Tuesday.

Police said they first received a call reporting the graffiti, located outside Toronto United Mennonite Church at Queen and Lark streets in the city's Beaches neighbourhood, at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The force says the graffiti was reported as a hate crime.

With files from CTV Toronto's Beth Macdonell